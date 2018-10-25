Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Monday , October 29th 2018

Cubbage sworn in to fill Judge Hinnant’s unexpired term

By Yasmine Regester / October 25, 2018

William Hill, a Guilford Co. Assistant District Attorney; Lora Cubbage, Superior Court Judge completing Judge Patrice Hinnant’s unexpired term; Susan O’Hale, a Guilford Co. Assistant District Attorney; and Teresa Vincent, District Court Judge. Photo by Charles Edgerton/Carolina Peacemaker

Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, Guilford County District Coury Judge, Lora Cubbage, was sworn in as the District 18A Superior Court Judge on Monday, October 23 at the Guilford County Courthouse. Chief Superior Court Judge Joe Craig administered the oath of office.

She was appointed by NC Gov. Roy Cooper to fill the unexpired term of retired Judge Patrice A. Hinnant, who served in the seat since her 2009 appointment by NC Gov. Beverly Perdue. Hinnant also served as a District Court Judge for 13 years. Hinnant retires having served the people of N.C. with distinction with more than 22 years on the bench.

Cubbage has served as one of Guilford County’s 14 District Court Judges for the past two years. She has also served as an Assistant District Attorney in Guilford County, and an Assistant Attorney General of North Carolina from 2011-2016.

“I am excited, honored, and nervous,” said Cubbage about her new role. “But I believe that I bring the same fair and just qualities that I brought to the District Court.”

Cubbage is also a Democratic candidate for the same Superior Court seat for the 2018 midterm elections, and is facing Mark Cummings (D), a Guilford County District Court Judge.

The N.C. Superior Court is the trial court of general jurisdiction in North Carolina and presides over all felony cases and certain misdemeanor cases. In civil matters, superior courts hear civil disputes involving amounts over $25,000.

Earlier this year the State Leislature Judicial elections are partisan elections with no primary and judges are elected for 8 year terms.




