Cowboys shutout Eagles, 31-0

/ October 20, 2017

In its prior matchup, the Smith Golden Eagles struggled on the road against Dudley, and the return home did not provide any consolation. Smith wasn’t able to scrape together any points last Friday night, falling to Southwest Guilford 31-0.

The defeat dropped the Golden Eagles’ record to 3-6, 0-4 Piedmont Triad Conference. The loss is only the most recent in a discouraging four-game streak. The win for Southwest bumped the Cowboys’ record up to 6-2, 4-0 in the conference.

The Southwest defense turned back three Smith offensive incursions during the first half.

The Eagles’ Jeda Williamson returned the opening kickoff to the Cowboys’ five-yard line but the play was called back for a blocking penalty. Two other scoring opportunities were stalled by penalties. Southwest held the Eagles to just 13 net yards of offense. Late in the second quarter the Cowboys scored on a touchdown reception by Jalin Virgo, but the PAT was blocked. The Southwest offense put 25 unanswered points on the board in the second half to take command of the game, posting 12 points in the third and 13 points in the fourth.

Junior running back Tyree Graham led the Cowboys with 51 rushing yards and a touchdown.