COVID-19 Vaccine available to Guilford County adults 75 years and older

/ January 7, 2021

The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to Phase 1B adults who are 75 years or older regardless of health status or living situation. Those in this group can make a vaccination appointment by calling (336) 641-7944 and selecting Option 2 beginning Friday, January 8 at 8 a.m. Appointments are required.

In addition, those who qualify for Phase 1A can still be vaccinated and should check in with their employers on how to receive a vaccination.

Vaccinations for Group 2 and Group 3 have not started yet. Information on when these groups can be vaccinated will be released by late January or when permission is granted by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Phase 1B also includes the groups below:

Phase 1B, Group 2: Health care workers and frontline essential workers 50 years or older

The CDC defines frontline essential workers as first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.

Phase 1B, Group 3: Health care workers and frontline essential workers of any age

The locations are as follows:

Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, N.C. 27403

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, N.C. 27406

High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point, N.C. 27262

Please call (336) 641-7944 and select Option 2 beginning Friday, January 8 at 8 a.m. Appointments are required. Walk-ins will NOT be accepted.

For additional information on vaccine phases, please visit www.healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle.

Participants are asked to please wear a face covering when coming to a vaccination site.