Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Saturday, September 5, 2020

COVID-19 Testing at St. Matthews UMC

Staff Reports / September 4, 2020

Free COVID-19 Testing Site – Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Where: St. Matthews United Methodist Church, located at 600 East Florida Street; Greensboro, N.C. 27406.

Site will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. No appointment is necessary.

Please bring proper identification and insurance information, if possible. The site will be located on the Britton Street side of the church. The testing is in conjunction with the Oak Street Health Clinic, which has arranged for Covid-19 testing for church members and the surrounding community.

Contact person for the clinic is Leslie Daniels, (336) 223-6010 or email: leslie.daniels@oakstreethealth.com.

The church Food Pantry will also be open during this time and available for food distribution.

Please email the church at smattumc600@gmail.com or call the church at (336) 272-4505 with questions.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

