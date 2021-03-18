Cone Health has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available

Cone Health has COVID-19 vaccine appointments availableSpecial to the Peacemaker / March 18, 2021
Share this article:
As more people are becoming eligible under state guidelines, Cone Health urges them to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination. Appointments available in Burlington, Greensboro and Reidsville.
Individuals who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 can be vaccinated against COVID-19. This can be done through Cone Health at conehealth.com/vaccine. People without internet access or email accounts should call (336) 890-1188, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for personal assistance.
Those newly eligible in Group 4 include people with the following:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Diabetes type 1 or 2
- A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
- Intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome
- Liver disease, including hepatitis
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia and schizophrenia
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Overweight or obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
- Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)
- Those working in child care centers and pre-K to 12 schools
The CDC may update this list as scientists learn more about COVID-19. NCDHHS will update the list on its website accordingly.
In addition, Cone Health is offering vaccination appointments to the following eligible groups: health care workers, long term care staff and residents, anyone 65 years of age and frontline essential workers.