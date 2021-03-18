Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Sunday, March 21, 2021

Cone Health has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available

Special to the Peacemaker / March 18, 2021

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

The FEMA-supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center at Four Seasons Mall Greensboro (above) opened on March 10. Individuals who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 can be vaccinated. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker.

As more people are becoming eligible under state guidelines, Cone Health urges them to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination. Appointments available in Burlington, Greensboro and Reidsville.

Individuals who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 can be vaccinated against COVID-19. This can be done through Cone Health at conehealth.com/vaccine. People without internet access or email accounts should call (336) 890-1188, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for personal assistance.

Those newly eligible in Group 4 include people with the following:

  • Asthma (moderate to severe)
  • Cancer
  • Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Diabetes type 1 or 2
  • A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
  • Hypertension or high blood pressure  
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
  • Intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome
  • Liver disease, including hepatitis
  • Neurologic conditions, such as dementia and schizophrenia
  • Pulmonary fibrosis
  • Overweight or obesity
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
  • Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)
  • Those working in child care centers and pre-K to 12 schools

The CDC may update this list as scientists learn more about COVID-19. NCDHHS will update the list on its website accordingly.

In addition, Cone Health is offering vaccination appointments to the following eligible groups: health care workers, long term care staff and residents, anyone 65 years of age and frontline essential workers.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Panthers maul Eagles

March 18, 2021

Self Care – you have time for it and you can afford it

March 18, 2021

Frederick Cox autopsy report shows he was shot in the back

March 18, 2021

Cone Health has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available

March 18, 2021
Read More
Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter