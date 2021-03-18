Cone Health has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available

/ March 18, 2021

As more people are becoming eligible under state guidelines, Cone Health urges them to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination. Appointments available in Burlington, Greensboro and Reidsville.

Individuals who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 can be vaccinated against COVID-19. This can be done through Cone Health at conehealth.com/vaccine. People without internet access or email accounts should call (336) 890-1188, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for personal assistance.

Those newly eligible in Group 4 include people with the following:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes type 1 or 2

A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant

Intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome

Liver disease, including hepatitis

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia and schizophrenia

Pulmonary fibrosis

Overweight or obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia

Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)

Those working in child care centers and pre-K to 12 schools

The CDC may update this list as scientists learn more about COVID-19. NCDHHS will update the list on its website accordingly.

In addition, Cone Health is offering vaccination appointments to the following eligible groups: health care workers, long term care staff and residents, anyone 65 years of age and frontline essential workers.