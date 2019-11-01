Cone Health Foundation Awards $4.7 Million to Nonprofits

/ November 1, 2019

Cone Health Foundation today announced the commitment of $4,733,847 in grants to 34 Greensboro-area nonprofit organizations, some of which received more than one monetary grant and others of which received technical assistance with no monetary grant.

The awards support agencies working in the foundation’s four focus areas of grantmaking: access to health care, adolescent pregnancy prevention, HIV, and substance use/mental health disorders. Some fall outside of these defined categories and support community collaborations. The median award was $96,332 and 40 percent of grant awards were made in the access to care funding area.

“These grants support the 5th year of a strategic plan that calls for Cone Health Foundation to focus on a limited number of measurable goals in each priority area,” said Shumaker. “Cone Health Foundation remains steadfast in our commitment to partner with organizations that leverage community-level impact on selected health indicators.”

Grants were made to the following organizations, which are categorized based on the Foundation’s areas of focus:

Access to Health Care

ADS Integrative Health Services

Cone Health – Congregational Nurse Program

*Cone Health – Community Health and Wellness Center

*Cone Health – Family Medicine Center

*Cone Health Renaissance Family Medicine

Family Service of the Piedmont at Families First Center

Family Service of the Piedmont at Interactive Resource Center

Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation

Guilford Adult Health – Adult Dental Access Program

Guilford Adult Health – Guilford Community Care Network

Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services – Division of Public Health

Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services – Division of Social Services

*Mustard Seed Community Health

*Mustard Seed Community Health The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Center for New North Carolinians

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Department of Social Work

*Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine – Family Medicine at Eugene

*Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine – Family Medicine at Arlington

Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention

Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare at Femina

Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare at Renaissance

Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare at Women’s Hospital

Cone Health – Family Medicine Center

Cone Health Tim and Carolynn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health

Cone Health Women’s Hospital

Guilford Child Development

Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services – Division of Public Health

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

SHIFT NC

YWCA Greensboro

HIV

Central Carolina Health Network

Cone Health – HomeCare Providers

Cone Health – Regional Center for Infectious Disease

North Carolina AIDS Action Network

Triad Health Project

Wake Forest University Health Sciences

Substance Use and Mental Health Disorders

ADS Integrative Health Services

*Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital

Family Service of the Piedmont

Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation

Kellin Foundation

MONARCH

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Department of Social Work

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Opioid Harm Reduction Clinics

Other Initiatives and Community Collaborations

Action Greensboro

Building Stronger Neighborhoods

Guilford Adult Health

Guilford Nonprofit Consortium

Legal Aid of North Carolina

Partners Ending Homelessness

Say Yes to Education

*Grant funded technical assistance recipient