Cone Health Foundation Awards $4.7 Million to Nonprofits

Cone Health Foundation Awards $4.7 Million to NonprofitsSpecial to the Carolina Peacemaker / November 1, 2019
Cone Health Foundation today announced the commitment of $4,733,847 in grants to 34 Greensboro-area nonprofit organizations, some of which received more than one monetary grant and others of which received technical assistance with no monetary grant.
The awards support agencies working in the foundation’s four focus areas of grantmaking: access to health care, adolescent pregnancy prevention, HIV, and substance use/mental health disorders. Some fall outside of these defined categories and support community collaborations. The median award was $96,332 and 40 percent of grant awards were made in the access to care funding area.
“These grants support the 5th year of a strategic plan that calls for Cone Health Foundation to focus on a limited number of measurable goals in each priority area,” said Shumaker. “Cone Health Foundation remains steadfast in our commitment to partner with organizations that leverage community-level impact on selected health indicators.”
Grants were made to the following organizations, which are categorized based on the Foundation’s areas of focus:
Access to Health Care
- ADS Integrative Health Services
- Cone Health – Congregational Nurse Program
- *Cone Health – Community Health and Wellness Center
- *Cone Health – Family Medicine Center
- *Cone Health Renaissance Family Medicine
- Family Service of the Piedmont at Families First Center
- Family Service of the Piedmont at Interactive Resource Center
- Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation
- Guilford Adult Health – Adult Dental Access Program
- Guilford Adult Health – Guilford Community Care Network
- Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services – Division of Public Health
- Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services – Division of Social Services
*Mustard Seed Community Health
- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Center for New North Carolinians
- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Department of Social Work
- *Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine – Family Medicine at Eugene
- *Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine – Family Medicine at Arlington
Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention
- Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare at Femina
- Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare at Renaissance
- Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare at Women’s Hospital
- Cone Health – Family Medicine Center
- Cone Health Tim and Carolynn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health
- Cone Health Women’s Hospital
- Guilford Child Development
- Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services – Division of Public Health
- Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
- SHIFT NC
- YWCA Greensboro
HIV
- Central Carolina Health Network
- Cone Health – HomeCare Providers
- Cone Health – Regional Center for Infectious Disease
- North Carolina AIDS Action Network
- Triad Health Project
- Wake Forest University Health Sciences
Substance Use and Mental Health Disorders
- ADS Integrative Health Services
- *Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital
- Family Service of the Piedmont
- Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation
- Kellin Foundation
- MONARCH
- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Department of Social Work
- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Opioid Harm Reduction Clinics
Other Initiatives and Community Collaborations
- Action Greensboro
- Building Stronger Neighborhoods
- Guilford Adult Health
- Guilford Nonprofit Consortium
- Legal Aid of North Carolina
- Partners Ending Homelessness
- Say Yes to Education
*Grant funded technical assistance recipient