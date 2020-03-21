Cone Health Closes Specimen Collection Site

/ March 21, 2020

GREENSBORO – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused increased utilization of resources, including equipment that protects our patients and staff. As a result, Cone Health has made the decision to close the drive-thru collection site at 300 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro. The center could reopen when additional supplies become available.

“The same protective gear used at the collection site is also used in our hospitals. To protect our staff and hospitalized patients, we have made this difficult decision.” says Bruce Swords, MD, PhD, chief physician executive, Cone Health. “We have to be able to protect the most critically ill patients and those who provide their care.”

Cone Health is also experiencing scarcity with other resources, including blood. We are grateful to those who have already donated blood and courage others to do the same. Cone Health uses blood from OneBlood. People can sign up to give at www.oneblood.org.

People with COVID-19 symptoms who come to Cone Health emergency departments maybe assessed in triage tents outside entrances. If they have severe symptoms they will be admitted to the hospital for care. If not, they will be sent home to self-quarantine and recover.

It remains vitally important that people continue hand washing, covering coughs and social distancing. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms should stay away from others, stay in contact with their doctor and follow CDC advice.

Cone Health has been working with national, state and local health agencies as well as local, county and state governments to prepare for COVID-19.

For more information about COVID-19 and the signs and symptoms, people should go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website or www.conehealth.com/coronavirus.