Community cookout supports Black businesses

/ May 7, 2021

Barbeque, music and vibes of positive energy were on display at the first annual Wisdom and Words Community Festival and Grill Godz Cookoff held on April 18 at the New Summit Café on Summit Ave. The event was held to help support local Black owned businesses.

Organized by a host of community groups and businesses, the gathering showcased an array of local food trucks, vendors, live music performances and a bouncy house for the kids. Urban Renaissance by Prestige Barbershop provided free haircuts and the music was provided by 102 Jamz radio station.

Ava Martin, owner and operator of Little Ladies Sweet Shop, said she and her family came for the community atmosphere. Martin and her 13-year-old daughter, Ivy, spent the day spinning the sticky sugar, cotton candy, for festival attendees.

“The energy here is all love. I’m always about a community event. The sweet shop inspires me to sprinkle a little sweetness and joy into people’s lives. Cotton candy is one of those things that everyone enjoys – kids and adults,” said Martin. “Not to mention, my daughter is also learning how to run a business.”

Among the festivities was an Ultimate Chef Cookoff, with a cash prize going to the top cook out of a cohort of four grill masters. The panel of judges were able to taste a variety of foods from salmon sliders, chicken, pork chops and even grilled alligator. ThugodNoo Ent, a Greensboro based entertainment management company and event sponsor, supplied the secret ingredient for the cook-off, which was the company’s signature BBQ sauce, also known as ‘Thugolicious Sauce.’ Created by ThugodNoo Ent founders, Khorrie Cochran and Nicholas Campbell in 2020, they describe the sauce as ‘a Caribbean and Southern flavor fusion.’

Greensboro resident and local cook, Brandon Johnson took home the grand prize and trophy, and was named The Ultimate Chef.

“This was an opportunity for our city to support Black businesses and entrepreneurship to do something powerful for the community and have fun while they are doing it,” said Campbell, event organizer.

Representatives from city and county government were also in attendance, including Greensboro Chief of Police Brian James, who was there to share a new summer work program for the youth.

“We, as a community, can provide safe, fun, and positive outlets for our youth and our community,” said James