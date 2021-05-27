Civil rights leaders ask for Justice Dept. “Pattern and Practice” probe

/ May 27, 2021

The FBI is already in Elizabeth City conducting a federal civil rights investigation into the April 21st fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Deputies.

But the heads of the N.C. NAACP, the Pasquotank County NAACP and Repairers of the Breach are now petitioning U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta to conduct a “pattern and practice” probe of both the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Pasquotank County District Attorney’s Office, “…to address the crisis of trust and the legitimate calls for accountability and change boiling over in Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County, and the surrounding jurisdictions, as well as to identify and help rectify systemic deficiencies which contribute to misconduct and enable it to persist.”

The civil rights leaders are requesting the federal probe via a May 24th letter to the U.S. Dept. of Justice, which is also signed by several hundred citizens of Pasquotank County.

Reverend Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the N.C. NACCP; Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign; and Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the NAACP, spoke to reporters Friday in Elizabeth City. Local citizens were present to sign a petition accompanying the letter.

“In the name of justice… Dr. King once said, ‘We are not satisfied,’” Rivers told reporters, “…and we won’t be satisfied until justice rolls down like water.”

The missive and press conference were in response to the May 18th press conference by Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble where he announced he would not criminally charge the seven deputies for fatally shooting Brown, 42, maintaining that it was “justified” because the suspect allegedly used his car “as a weapon” when deputies attempted to serve him with a felony arrest warrant while he was in his car in front of his home.

Clips from police bodycams of the April 21st incident that Womble “displayed” shows Brown behind the wheel of a BMW vehicle as the deputies drove up into his yard. As the deputies aimed their weapons on the vehicle and demanded that Brown exit it, the BMW backs up, then goes forward as shots ring out from three of the seven deputies. The vehicle rolls a few feet away until it crashes into a tree in another yard.

When deputies reached the car with weapons still drawn, and finally opened the driver-side door, they discovered that Andrew Brown Jr. had been shot in his right arm and once in the back of the head, the “kill shot.”

D.A. Womble contends that the bodycam clips show that legally, Brown used his car “as a weapon” to fend off the deputies and was “a perceived threat,” but most observers, upon seeing the clips, believe that Brown was fleeing from law enforcement, and any contact made was by a deputy trying to stop the car physically.

One of the Brown family’s attorneys, Bakari Sellers, disagreed with Womble on Twitter, tweeting, “Four officers didn’t shoot, didn’t feel life was in danger.”

Because the shooting took place in a residential neighborhood (one of the fourteen bullets fired was later found across the street in a neighbor’s house), and there is a law enforcement policy about shooting at a moving vehicle, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II says the three deputies who fired their weapons will keep their jobs, but will be disciplined and retrained.

Wooten also chided his deputies for not having emergency medical services on standby, and two of his deputies for not having their body cameras on.

But Sellers made clear that, on behalf of the family, the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. was unjust, and if they cannot get criminal justice, they will certainly seek civil justice by way of a lawsuit.

Others, like 2022 U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, have called for “a special prosecutor” to conduct “an independent investigation,” calling D.A. Womble’s decision “a stunning lack of transparency.”

At Friday’s press conference, Spearman, Rivers and Barber joined the rhetorical fray, calling for a federal “pattern and practice” probe.

“How long will it take before those who are called to uphold justice, finally uphold justice?” N.C. NAACP Pres. Rev. T. Anthony Spearman rhetorically asked.

“We want [U.S.] Attorney General Garland to understand that… we stand behind a full FBI investigation by the [U.S.] Justice Dept.,” Rev. Dr. Barber concluded, reiterating the need for a full review of law enforcement in the Pasquotank County region.