City of Greensboro Celebrates Juneteenth

/ June 18, 2021

In honor of Juneteenth, the City of Greensboro will celebrate African American culture and history through a series of events streamed on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 19.

Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger announced that all enslaved people in Texas were free by order of the President of the United States. The announcement came two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – which had become official January 1, 1863.

The day’s signature lineup includes a conversation about soul food with celebrity chef and television star Carla Hall and culinary historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris, to be followed by a live question and answer session with Hall at 12:50 p.m. The program. will begin at 12 p.m.

The Juneteenth celebration’s finale will be a panel discussion, “Exclusion by Design: From Redlining to Gentrification,” about how systemic discrimination has created barriers to African American families owning homes and transferring wealth to future generations. This program. will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Juneteenth Schedule

The following programs are sponsored by the City of Greensboro Libraries and Museum Department, Parks and Recreation Department, Creative Greensboro and community partners.