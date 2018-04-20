City/County partner with United Way to accept monetary donations for local tornado relief

/ April 20, 2018

With the coordinated support of the City of Greensboro and Guilford County, United Way of Greater Greensboro is accepting monetary donations to support local organizations working directly with children, families and adults impacted by the April 15 tornado.

Monetary Donations:

Donations can be made online at UnitedWayGSO.org

Donations can be mailed or dropped off at United Way of Greater Greensboro; 1500 Yanceyville St.; Greensboro, N.C. 27405. Checks should indicate the donation is for “Tornado Relief.” Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

In addition to monetary donations, there are also coordinated efforts to collect donated goods and activate volunteers.

Donation of Goods:

Goodwill is accepting household goods, including furniture, clothing, home goods, and school supplies from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at all Goodwill locations.

The Interactive Resource Center, 407 E. Washington St., is accepting water and non-perishable food items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday – Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Volunteer Information: