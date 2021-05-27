Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Sunday, May 30, 2021

Celebrating the Last Mile

By Ivan Saul Cutler / May 27, 2021

A performance by Activate Entertainment. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker.

Greensboro’s Downtown Greenway celebrated the last mile of the 4-mile walking/biking trail looping around the central city with a ceremonial groundbreaking within the confines of Cairn’s Course, a monumental earth-casting sculpture consisting of three vertical stacks of “stones” that were created from the earth nearby.

Under bright sun, public art sculptor and painter Thomas Sayre discussed his towering work to a gallery of onlookers and civic leaders, all of whom watched a popup modern dance performance from Activate Entertainment in the center of the WestWoods site located along the former railroad corridor between Guilford and Friendly Avenues along the west side of downtown on property owned by Greensboro College. Completion of the last mile is scheduled late 2022, early 2023.

The Downtown Greenway is a collaborative project of the City of Greensboro and Action Greensboro.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina's leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

