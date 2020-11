Celebrate the Holidays with the City of Greensboro

/ November 27, 2020

The City of Greensboro hosts a wide range of programs and events for all the winter holidays from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. There are creative programs, special events, performances, giving and shopping opportunities – plus a chance to get a letter from Santa. All activities are free unless otherwise noted and COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be followed for all in-person activities.

Creative Programs

Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation’s Holiday Craft Extravaganza : December 1, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Greensboro Sportsplex, Registration is required.

This inclusive program will teach participants of all abilities how to design and make holiday crafts. Modifications and supplies will be provided. Fee: $5. Register by emailing: AIR@greensboro-nc.gov ; or calling (336) 373-2626.

This four-week virtual holiday baking program is for youth interested in learning how to bake holiday desserts and treats. Feature menu: pumpkin spice cake, sweet potato pie, red or green velvet cake, and cinnamon apple pie cheesecake.

Create a winter wonderland scrapbooking page with colorful trees and snowflakes.

Santa & Storytimes

Letters to Santa: Ongoing until November 30, various mailbox locations.

Children may drop off their letters to Santa at the Brown, Glenwood, Griffin and Leonard Recreation Centers or the Greensboro Cultural Center or email the big guy at santa.claus@greensboro-nc.gov. They will receive a return letter in the mail.

Giving Opportunities