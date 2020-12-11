Holidays Programs In Greensboro

/ December 11, 2020

The City of Greensboro hosts a wide range of programs and events all winter. There are creative programs, special events, performances, giving and shopping opportunities – plus a chance to get a letter from Santa. All activities are free unless otherwise noted and COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be followed for all in-person activities.

Creative Programs

Tis the Season Holiday Desserts : December 10, 5 p.m., Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.

This four-week virtual holiday baking program is for youth interested in learning how to bake holiday desserts and treats. Feature menu: pumpkin spice cake, sweet potato pie, red or green velvet cake, and cinnamon apple pie cheesecake.

For ages 6-8. Come paint a holiday scene and bop along to some music. Cost is $5, which covers supplies.

: December 14, 3 p.m., Hemphill Branch Library Holiday Cookies: December 15, 3 p.m., Kathleen Clay Branch Library

For Teens

Family and Paint: December 15, 4 p.m., Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page

A virtual class where families can come together and paint a winter themed piece of art together! Parks and Recreation staff will choose a winter-themed painting for everyone to recreate. Staff will guide you through the process and provide some ideas and art tips along the way.

Events