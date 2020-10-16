Celebrate Halloween with the City of Greensboro

/ October 16, 2020

Enjoy the Halloween season with these City of Greensboro-sponsored events, including a reverse parade-style festival, DIY costume demos, kids activities, spooky radio plays, ghost stories, a Halloween drive-in movie, costume contest and more. All events and activities are free unless otherwise noted.

Trick-or-Treating

The City of Greensboro does not regulate trick-or-treating activities. Due to the pandemic, this year the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services “strongly recommends” against traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating in favor of lower risk activities, such as outdoor, socially-distanced pumpkin carving or having a movie night with members of your household.

Residents are advised to consider NCDHHS’s Halloween event guidance when determining whether to participate in Halloween celebrations. All these city-sponsored events will follow state and federal health and safety guidelines.

Events & Activities for Kids

DIY Costumes: October 14, 5 p.m., Facebook live

Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) teaches how to make some do-it-yourself costumes.

Costume Contest: Submit costumes October 12-23

Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) will host a virtual costume contest for all ages. There will be categories for kids, teens, adults, groups and pets. Costumes will be judged on creativity, appearance, and originality. Winners will be announced October 30 via Parks and Recreation’s Facebook.

Reverse Parade: October 24, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Greensboro Sportsplex, Registration required

Get in the car and drive through this Halloween festival, featuring jugglers, magicians, dancers, stilt walkers, balloon animals, and community groups handing out candy and prizes at trick-or-treat stations. Prepackaged cotton candy and popcorn will be for sale. Registration is required.

Greensboro Public Library Children & Family Programs

Book Talk with a Twist: October 15, 3 p.m., Facebook

Enjoy Halloween books and a candy mug cake recipe.

Field Trip with Miss Brandon: October 17, 10:30 a.m., Facebook

Miss Brandon takes us on a field trip and shares a flannel story about The Little Old Lady Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything.

Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm: October 20, 3 p.m., Facebook

Learn how to make your own lip balm.

Go Away Big Green Monster: October 21, 10:30 a.m., Facebook

Enjoy a spooky story.

Pumpkin Story and Counting Rhyme: October 28, 10:30 a.m., Facebook

Enjoy a Halloween story and counting rhyme.

Films & Plays

Halloween Drive-in Movie: October 24, 7 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum

A free drive-in movie night, movie to be announced. Check the Parks and Recreation Facebook to vote on the preferred movie.

North Carolina Radio Play Festival: New plays available October 17, 24 and 31, CPF Radio Hour

The Greensboro Playwrights’ Forum and Cary Playwrights’ Forum will host the inaugural North Carolina Radio Play Festival.

New Halloween-themed radio plays will be broadcast by the CPR Radio Hour podcast. There is no cost to listen, but there is a suggested donation of $5. The theme for this year’s festival is Halloween. Every script has elements of fantasy, horror or the supernatural.

Ghost Stories & Haunted Places