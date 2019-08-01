By the Numbers: AAU Junior Olympic Games

By the Numbers: AAU Junior Olympic GamesPeacemaker staff reports / August 1, 2019
- Approximately 15,000 athletes participated in the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina
- 35,000 spectators cheered on their favorite youth athletes.
- 14 sports represented during the games.
- 46 states are represented at this week’s games in Greensboro, N.C.
- 17 AAU national track and field records were broken during the 2018 AAU Junior Olympic Games in Des Moines, Iowa
- Estimated economic impact to previous host cities since 2011 – $50 million.
- During the 52-year history of hte AAU Junior Olympics, 19 states have served as its host.
- Since 1967, AAU Junior Olympic Games have been hosted by 31 cities across the U.S.
8 live feeds are available to stream at AAU Junior Olympic Games, including all track events, long jump competition, high jump competition and awards presentations.
Event Schedule
Basketball, August 1-3
Greensboro Coliseum
Baton Twirling, August 1
GSO Special Events Center
Taekwondo, August 1-3
GSO Special Events Center
Wrestling (HS Teams) August, 1-2
GSO Special Events Center
Track & Field, August, 1-3
NC A&T – BB&T Stadium
Field Hockey, August, 1
WFU – Kentner Stadium