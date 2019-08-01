Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Friday , August 02nd 2019

By the Numbers: AAU Junior Olympic Games

Peacemaker staff reports / August 1, 2019

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Jordan Thomas of Dumfries, Va. clears 1.25 meters in the girls 10-year-old high jump competition on Sunday, July 28, at BBT Stadium on NCA&TSU campus. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker


  • Approximately 15,000 athletes participated in the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • 35,000 spectators cheered on their favorite youth athletes.
  • 14 sports represented during the games.
  • 46 states are represented at this week’s games in Greensboro, N.C.
  • 17 AAU national track and field records were broken during the 2018 AAU Junior Olympic Games in Des Moines, Iowa
  • Estimated economic impact to previous host cities since 2011 – $50 million.
  • During the 52-year history of hte AAU Junior Olympics, 19 states have served as its host.
  • Since 1967, AAU Junior Olympic Games have been hosted by 31 cities across the U.S.

8 live feeds are available to stream at AAU Junior Olympic Games, including all track events, long jump competition, high jump competition and awards presentations.

Event Schedule

Basketball, August 1-3
Greensboro Coliseum

Baton Twirling, August 1
GSO Special Events Center

Taekwondo, August 1-3
GSO Special Events Center

Wrestling (HS Teams) August, 1-2
GSO Special Events Center

Track & Field, August, 1-3
NC A&T – BB&T Stadium

Field Hockey, August, 1
WFU – Kentner Stadium




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter