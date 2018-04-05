Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Wednesday , April 11th 2018

Brown Summit Alumni Remember Rosenwald Schools

By Ivan S. Cutler, Peacemaker Contributor / April 5, 2018

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

BROWN SUMMIT – On Thursday, March 29, the Brown Summit High School Alumni and Friends Association memorialized the impact of the Rosenwald Schools in their own community with a state historical marker and ceremony held at Brown Summit Middle School. Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Institute (today Tuskegee University) and Julius Rosenwald, philanthropist and president of Sears Roebuck, built state-of-the-art schools for African American children across the South prior to integration.

Brown Summit alumni discovered that their school shared the same building plans with more than 5,000 schools constructed with seed money from the Rosenwald Fund. The alumni worked to establish a historical marker so that their school’s history could be recognized and preserved.

The marker is located near Brown Summit Middle School; 4720 N.C. Hwy, 150 East; Brown Summit.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Brown Summit Alumni Remember Rosenwald Schools

April 5, 2018

Patients and Prayer

April 5, 2018

Aggie Track & Field sets 21 top 10 finishes

April 5, 2018

Aggies win gold at Weems Baskin Invite

March 30, 2018
Read More
Advertisement

Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter