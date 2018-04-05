Brown Summit Alumni Remember Rosenwald Schools

BROWN SUMMIT – On Thursday, March 29, the Brown Summit High School Alumni and Friends Association memorialized the impact of the Rosenwald Schools in their own community with a state historical marker and ceremony held at Brown Summit Middle School. Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Institute (today Tuskegee University) and Julius Rosenwald, philanthropist and president of Sears Roebuck, built state-of-the-art schools for African American children across the South prior to integration.

Brown Summit alumni discovered that their school shared the same building plans with more than 5,000 schools constructed with seed money from the Rosenwald Fund. The alumni worked to establish a historical marker so that their school’s history could be recognized and preserved.

The marker is located near Brown Summit Middle School; 4720 N.C. Hwy, 150 East; Brown Summit.