Boyd and Crudup selected UNCG women’s hoops team captains

/ October 23, 2020

UNC Greensboro (UNCG) women’s basketball seniors Aja Boyd and CeCe Crudup have been announced as team captains for the 2020-21 season.

Boyd led UNCG with a team-best .557 shooting percentage, which was third in the conference. For the season, Boyd averaged 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest, with the latter ranking seventh in the SoCon. She was fifth in the conference in both offensive boards (2.3) and blocked shots (1.3).

Boyd enters the 2020-21 season ninth all-time in program history with 66 blocked shots.

Crudup appeared in all of the Spartans’ 32 contests last season, averaging 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest. She scored a season best 12 points in consecutive contests against Erskine and UNC Asheville. Crudup also tallied 10 points against Furman. In the SoCon quarterfinals, she scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and three assists in a victory over ETSU.

“Aja and CeCe are outstanding leaders, talented student-athletes and great teammates,” UNCG women’s basketball head coach Trina Patterson said. “They understand and have contributed to building our culture which has been key in the success of our program.”

UNCG returns several key performances from a team that won its first Southern Conference (SoCon) title since 2002. In addition, the 23 wins were the most in Division I program history.

The Spartans led the SoCon in field goal percentage defense (36.8), scoring defense (55.3), and three-point field goal percentage defense (28.3).

The Spartans were 16th nationally in scoring defense, 40th in 3-point field goal percentage defense and 48th in field goal percentage defense. They held 22 opponents below 60 points. During a 10-game stretch from Dec. 7 to Jan. 23, the Spartans held nine squads under 60 points.

Another strength of the Spartans was their rebounding. They were second in the SoCon in rebounding offense (36.2), rebounding defense (33.4), and rebounding margin (+2.8).