Black Panther grosses $242M over holiday weekend

/ February 23, 2018

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” smashed all box office expectations topping “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” for the second-highest four-day domestic opening of all time, with $242 million at 4,020 North American locations.

The movie opened Thursday, February 15 ahead of the President’s Day holiday weekend. By Tuesday, Feb. 19 and according to Disney Pictures, “Black Panther” grossed the second-highest four-day total of all time, behind only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $288.1 million and $400,000 ahead of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Disney also reported Tuesday that the international total has reached $184.6 million to lift the worldwide take to $426.6 million, led by South Korea at $27.1 million and the U.K. at $26.7 million.

The movie, with a majority African American cast and director– Ryan Coogler, has shattered all projections. It has the highest three-day debut ever for a February film and the fifth-biggest of all time behind only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $248 million, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at $220 million, “Jurassic World” at $208.8 million, and “The Avengers” at $207.4 million.