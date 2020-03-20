Bennett College to Hold Virtual Commencement

/ March 20, 2020

Share this article:

Bennett College announced this week that it will cancel its 2020 commencement in May and hold a virtual ceremony. In a written statement to Bennett Belles, Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh said, “The College will confer degrees for students who complete all pending degree requirements this academic semester. Your degree will be mailed.”

The statement also said that students are to vacate all Bennett College residence halls by 6 p.m. Friday, March 20 and those students able to leave more quickly are asked to do so.

Classes have been suspended for the remainder of this week (March 18 – 20) in order “to allow students to move out of the residence halls.” Remote classes resume Monday, March 23.

Walsh wrote in a previous statement to students the following:

“As I mentioned in my remarks on Senior Day, being a member of the Academy means, being a leader; keeping calm; resisting panic, rumors and gossip; and offering measured, thoughtful, and informed support to others. It is now our turn to join together to thoughtfully and calmly transition to a campus community working remotely. Continue to support one another. This is when we need each other most—when we are not face-to-face. This is when Sisterhood matters. Check in on each other. Help be tech support for your Sister or Professor or Colleague. Have patience and empathy with each other and the new modality. Most importantly, stay safe. Continue to practice great hygiene.”