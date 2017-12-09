Bennett College fundraising efforts in full swing

/ December 1, 2017

Bennett College is encouraging alumnae and community members to help support the college through donations. Donations received go to support student scholarships, facilities and academic programs at the college.

Total philanthropic support to Bennett College for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2017, was up 10 percent above that of the previous year. Bennett alumnae donated in excess of $1 million during the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2017, up significantly from the $749,000 average they had contributed each of the past four years.

Bennett had an increase in first-year student population by 38 percent this fall, which led to an overall two percent enrollment increase at the college.

“Plans for enrollment growth are on target based on strong indicators during this semester, when we experienced a 110 percent increase in applications for next year’s freshwoman class,” said Bennett College President Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins. “Many more students have been accepted already compared to the number that had been accepted by this time last year.”

According to college officials, applications for the Fall 2018 freshwoman class are up 110 percent. Already, 692 students have been accepted for the Fall 2018 freshwoman class, compared to only six at this time last year.

“The Enrollment Management Division, which consists of the offices of admissions, financial aid and the registrar, has continued to keep students first,” said Gisele Abron, interim associate vice president for Enrollment Management/Registrar. “The division has worked hard to process applications, financial aid packets and transcript evaluations as we experienced a 38 percent increase in first-year student enrollment for the Fall 2017 semester.

Higher enrollment also means more students may require housing. Bennett experienced a 22 percent increase in residence hall occupancy.

“With the increase in new-student enrollment, we also experienced a 22 percent increase in resident students,” Abron continued. “Here at Bennett we continue working diligently to increase enrollment for Spring 2018 as well as Fall 2018, and interested students or their parents are encouraged to contact the office of admissions for information on how to enroll.”

The Spring 2018 semester and Mini-mester I classes start on January 8, 2018. Mini-mester II starts on March 20, 2018. Mini-mester classes are intensive classes that provide students with an additional opportunity to enroll during the semester.

As part of fundraising efforts, Bennett College will be hosting a UNCF Black & White Day Party on December 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Global Learning Center on campus, followed by a Bennett College Choir Concert at 7 p.m. in the Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel. (See page 7 for more information).

More information on www.bennett.edu.