Beloved Western Guilford Coach Honored

/ September 20, 2019

On Saturday, September 14, more than 150 people gathered at Western Guilford High School for the naming of the school’s track after longtime beloved coach, DePaul Mittman. Daughter, Dejanell Mittman severed as Mistress of Ceremonies. “Today will celebrate the accomplishments of Coach DePaul Mittman,” said Dejanell.

Mittman is an accomplished educator, coach and athletic event planner. Colleagues say Mittman has a proven reputation as a successful manager, leader and organizer of the highest-quality athletic competitive events.

Mittman served as a history teacher and coach for 23 years at Western Guilford High School. He served as the NCHSAA state director from 1999-2009 and currently serves as the state meet coordinator. He co-founded the N.C. Track & Cross-Country Coaches Association, founded in 2001, and served as clinic director from its inception in 2001 to 2015. This track & field clinic was the largest and most comprehensive in USATF Region 3 (Maryland to Georgia).

Mittman became the volunteer coordinator for such national meets as the New Balance Outdoor Nationals, USATF National Junior Olympic Championships, and most recently the 2019 AAU National Championship held at North Carolina A&T State University, which hosted over 13,000 athletes.

“God favored me when he anointed me to become a track coach. It has been nothing but favor,” said Mittman. During Mittman’s time at Western Guilford, he and the high school’s track & field athletes earned the following awards:

16-time Conference Track & Field Coach of the Year.

15-time Conference Championships

11 teams have finished in Top 5 at the NCHSAA State Meet

N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A State Champion: 1999

N.C. High School 3A State Association 3A State Runner-up 2000

NCHSAA Indoor 3A State Runner up 2008

8 NCHSAA Regional Championships (3A Mid-East Champions)

2A Mid-West Regional Champions:2004, 2005

2 All-American athletes, 64 All-State athletes, 16 State Champions in track & field

Career track & field coaching record: 296-60-2 (83 percent)

Guest speakers included: Khem D. Irby and T. Dianne Bellamy Small, Guilford County Schools Board of Education members ; Dr. Pete Kashubara, principal of Western Guilford; Henri Fourrier, CEO of the Greensboro Convention & Visitor Bureau; Chris Causey, Western’s Athletic Director; Que Tucker, NCHSAA Commissioner; Alton Tyre, retired Southeast Guilford track & field coach; Whitney Vineyard, a former Western Guilford student-athlete.

Vineyard and her sister, Kimberly Tart, were present to honor Mittman for being “our coach, our teacher, but above all else, our friend. Vineyard said, “Your passion and dedication to the sport and to all your former student-athletes cannot be adequately expressed. You taught us work ethic, good communication and sportsmanship, integrity and values, and consistently motivated us to be better than we ever thought possible.”