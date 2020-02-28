Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Bacon erupts for 51 as Swarm topple Mad Ants

Courtesy Greensboro Swarm / February 28, 2020

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

Greensboro Swarm’s Dwayne Bacon recorded the first 50-point performance in franchise history with a record-setting 51-points.

Dwayne Bacon recorded the first 50-point performance in franchise history with a record-setting 51-point performance against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers affiliate) in the Greensboro Swarm’s 124-117, victory at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Bacon set the previous record with 45 points on December 28, 2017 against the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate) in Greensboro. Bacon’s big night was fueled by 24 points in the fourth quarter, which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game. The Swarm (8-27) entered the final 12 minutes of the game down seven points, 90-83, to the Mad Ants (17-19) but Bacon put on an offensive display as a part of a 26-6 run to rally the Swarm. He went 7-for-11, including 4-of-6 from long range, to propel the Swarm to victory. After being assigned to Greensboro from the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the day, his final stat line was 51 points on 16-of-29 shooting (5-11 3FG), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes.

The Swarm also had a big night from Kobi Simmons who recorded his third game this season with 30 points. The two-way player had 30 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes. Joel Berry II made his first start of the season and had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes before leaving the game in the second half with an injury.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Bacon erupts for 51 as Swarm topple Mad Ants

February 28, 2020

When the Crisis is Personal

February 28, 2020

Hot Tips and a Hotline for Voting in the Primary

February 27, 2020

Metropolitan Child Dev. Center reopens with new building

February 26, 2020
Read More
Advertisement
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter