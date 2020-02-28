Bacon erupts for 51 as Swarm topple Mad Ants

/ February 28, 2020

Dwayne Bacon recorded the first 50-point performance in franchise history with a record-setting 51-point performance against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers affiliate) in the Greensboro Swarm’s 124-117, victory at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Bacon set the previous record with 45 points on December 28, 2017 against the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate) in Greensboro. Bacon’s big night was fueled by 24 points in the fourth quarter, which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game. The Swarm (8-27) entered the final 12 minutes of the game down seven points, 90-83, to the Mad Ants (17-19) but Bacon put on an offensive display as a part of a 26-6 run to rally the Swarm. He went 7-for-11, including 4-of-6 from long range, to propel the Swarm to victory. After being assigned to Greensboro from the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the day, his final stat line was 51 points on 16-of-29 shooting (5-11 3FG), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes.

The Swarm also had a big night from Kobi Simmons who recorded his third game this season with 30 points. The two-way player had 30 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes. Joel Berry II made his first start of the season and had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes before leaving the game in the second half with an injury.