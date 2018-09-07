Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Sunday , September 09th 2018

Back to school 2018: New friends and smiling faces

Photos by Ivan S. Cutler / September 7, 2018

The buses were loaded and the book bags were packed, as Guilford County Schools welcomed some 73,000 students from across the district on August 27 for the 2018-2019 school year. Students from N.C. A&T State University’s Middle College at A&T served as mentors for Bessemer Elementary students on the first day.

Dudley High School and Kiser Middle School faculty and staff welcomed back their students for another exciting school year.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina's leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

