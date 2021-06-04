Attorneys for Nikole Hannah-Jones demand tenure resolution

/ June 4, 2021

Attorneys for heralded Black scholar and NY Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones have now drawn a line in the sand.

In a May 27th letter sent to General Counsel Charles Marshall, UNC-Chapel vice chancellor, the flagship school of the UNC System has until Friday, June 4th, to offer tenure to Hannah-Jones, or face a federal lawsuit.

The threat comes after Hannah-Jones – Pulitzer Prize winner for commentary in the controversial New York Times The 1619 Project – in addition to other prestigious awards, was denied the customary tenure offer to become a Knight chair at the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

In the May 27th letter from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and the law firms of Levy Ratner PC, and Ferguson Chambers and Sumter PA, Hannah-Jones’ attorneys reveal the actual timeline of events leading up to the denial of tenure (otherwise known as lifetime employment).

If the allegations contained wherein are true, the UNC Board of Trustees may have a difficult time explaining why Hannah-Jones was treated differently from the previous Knight Chairs.

According to the letter, “… every Knight Chair at UNC since 1980 has been granted tenure upon appointment, [and] many of whom, like Ms. Hannah-Jones, were practicing journalists at the time of their appointments.”

One of the keys to the dispute is that the offer was made to Hannah-Jones by the Hussman School late last year and was scheduled for ratification by the UNC – Chapel Hill Trustee Board in November 2020.

The board met then, but never dealt with the matter, which was considered odd.

According to the four-page letter, up until that point, both the Hussman School’s review committee and faculty had unanimously recommended tenure for Hannah-Jones. A sign-off also came from UNC-Chapel Hill Provost Robert Blouin and Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz.

Based on all of the above, by the time the November 2020 UNC Trustee Board meeting occurred, Hannah-Jones had already begun the process of securing a permanent residence in Chapel Hill, expecting to begin work at the university in January 2021.

No explanation as to why the UNC Trustee Board failed to approve Hannah-Jones’ tenure contract was given to her. When the UNC Trustee Board met again in January, and did not take up the issue, Hannah-Jones knew something was wrong.

“In late February 2021…,” the attorneys’ letter continues, “… Ms. Hannah-Jones was told that she would be offered a five-year contract instead of being granted tenure. Having already made significant personal and professional arrangements to join the UNC faculty in reliance upon the promise of tenure, and without a full understanding of the reasons for this major reversal, Ms. Hannah-Jones reluctantly accepted the fixed-term contract.”

“It is here where Hannah-Jones’ attorneys make the charge that the UNC Trustee Board “…was motivated by a desire to suppress her research, writing and speech related to the story and legacy of American slavery and its continuing ramifications in entrenched racial inequalities and racial injustices in America, as exemplified by the 1619 Project.”

After making it clear that UNC officials are legally prohibited from doing such, the attorneys add, “in taking an adverse employment action to chill Ms. Hannah-Jones’ expression of First Amendment protected speech, UNC has engaged in unlawful viewpoint discrimination…,” in addition to race-based employment discrimination and retaliation.

Ultimately, Hannah-Jones’ attorneys threaten a federal lawsuit to be filed on Friday, June 4th, if the UNC Trustees don’t replace the five-year fixed term offer with unconditional tenure.

There has been no official reaction to the lawsuit threat by press time, and the board is not scheduled to meet before then.

There has been uniformed outrage from students and faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill over the alleged circumstances of Hannah-Jones’ hiring. The outrage has been shared by journalists and celebrities across the nation.

Political conservatives, especially in the N.C. General Assembly, all admit that they don’t support Hannah-Jones’ previous work, but they also hasten to add that they had nothing to do with denying her tenure.

Her attorneys are seeking all correspondence between state lawmakers and UNC Trustee Board members to see if that is true.

At least some negative emails about Hannah-Jones have been uncovered, and that’s from the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media’s namesake – Walter Hussman, conservative publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, who donated $25 million to UNC- Chapel Hill previously. In several emails uncovered by The Assembly online magazine, Hussman purportedly wrote to Hussman School top officials and at least one UNC Board of Trustees Board member, “I worry about the controversy of tying the UNC journalism school to the 1619 project,” in a late December email, later adding,

“Based on [Hannah-Jones] own words, many will conclude she is trying to push an agenda, and they will assume she is manipulating historical facts to support it. If asked about it, I will have to be honest in saying I agree with the historians.”