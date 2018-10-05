A&T Theatre Program opens season with Ruined

/ October 5, 2018

From Lynn Nottage, the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright comes this haunting, probing work about the resilience of the human spirit during times of war.

Set in a small mining town in the Democratic Republic of Congo, this powerful play follows Mama Nadi, a shrewd businesswoman who runs a brothel in a land torn apart by civil war. Mama Nadi keeps the peace between customers on both sides of the civil war by serving everything from cold beers to warm beds. She protects and profits from the women whose bodies have become battlegrounds “ruined” by the brutality of rape and violence at the hands of government soldiers and rebel forces alike.

Winner of the 2009 Pulitzer Prize, Ruined takes us inside an unthinkable reality and into the heads and hearts of rape victims and their perpetrators to create a full-immersion drama of shocking complexity and moral ambiguity. Inspired by interviews conducted in Africa, this searing play, directed by Dr. Vanita Vactor, an A&T professor of Theatre Arts, is an engrossing and uncommonly human story, revealing the loss and hopelessness of war, yet finding affirmation in life and hope. Ruined has been hailed by the Chicago Tribune as “a remarkable theatrical accomplishment … sincere, passionate, courageous!”

North Carolina A&T State University

Ruined Performed by The Richard B. Harrison Players

Performance Dates and Times

Location:

Thursday, October 18 @7:30 p.m.Friday, October 19 @7:30 p.m.Saturday, October 20 @ 7:30 p.m.Sunday, October 21 @ 3:00 p.m.Thursday, October 25 @7:30 p.m.Friday, October 26 @7:30 p.m.Saturday, October 27 @7:30 p.m.Sunday, October 28 @3:00p.m.

Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of N.C. A&T State University

Cost:

Adults – $17

Senior Citizens & Non-A&T Students – $11

Children 12 & under – $6

A&T Students – Free with Aggie One Card

For tickets call (336) 334-7749 or visit www.ncataggies.com

For group rates call (336) 334-7519