A&T Theatre Arts presents: The Taming of the Shrew

/ January 30, 2019

North Carolina A&T State University’s Theatre Arts Program presents the raucous Rom-Com, The Taming of the Shrew. This classic play is anything but tame in the hands of director Xulee-Vanecia J. Love. The power reaches a fever pitch as Petruchio, is challenged to tame the beautiful and strong willed shrew, Katharina. This unbridled new spin on Shakespeare’s comedic battle of the sexes will have audiences pondering many of the issues about gender that confront our society today.

“We are in a very dynamic and turbulent time especially with regard to gender politics, and this production will highlight that women are powerful in more ways than we could ever imagine,” says Love.

Blending outlandish farce, with urban style and heightened language this production asks the question, who is taming who?

Performances are at the Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

Dates and Times:

Thursday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 17 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 24 at 3:00 p.m.