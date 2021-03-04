Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Monday, March 8, 2021

At the Weatherspoon: Xaviera Simmons, Falk Visiting Artist

Staff Reports / March 4, 2021

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

Courtesy of the artist and David Castillo, Miami
Currents, 2010. Chromogenic color print, edition of 3, 40 x 50 in.

I am always thinking about the overall history of painting (which is quite long) and the history of photography (which is quite brief). I think about the characters that have or have not populated or owned their lives inside of those imaginative, speculative spaces.

Xaviera Simmons

Artist Talk by Xaviera Simmons on Thursday, Mar 11 at 7 p.m., virtual event.

To register, visit: https://uncg.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bYl70JESQYeTJXVG1iRMjQ.

Here, the figure views a canyon in the American west through a vintage camera. When that land was first photographed in the late 1800s, it was by White men who had already enacted brutality upon it by staking territories for mining, railroads, and other industrial expansions—claims made at the violent expense of Native inhabitants. Situating the figure in the role of surveyor, Simmons asks us to consider those who have been a part of this landscape over time.

By what means have some claimed it? Under what pressures have others been forced to release it?




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Football is back: Dudley Panthers dominate Page Pirates, 32-6

March 4, 2021

Read Across America at Washington Montessori

March 4, 2021

At the Weatherspoon: Xaviera Simmons, Falk Visiting Artist

March 4, 2021

Building the Black Vote for 2022 Starts Now

March 4, 2021
Read More
Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter