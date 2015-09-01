Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
A&T snaps 22-game skid

Peacemaker Staff Reports / February 9, 2017

Sam Hunt (#2), an A&T junior guard, finished with a game-high 31 points with 18 coming in the first half to help the Aggies snap a 22-game losing streak with a win over the Allen University Yellow Jackets. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

Junior guard, Sam Hunt, scored 31 points on 9-of-12 shooting to lead the North Carolina A&T Aggies to an 86-78 win over Allen University Tuesday night at Corbett Sports Center. The win against the Allen Yellow Jackets, an NAIA Division II team, ends the Aggies’ 22-game losing streak.

NCA&TSU (2-22) led 44-38 at halftime and extended its lead to 59-46 on a 3-pointer from Hunt, who finished six for eight behind the arc. But the Yellow Jackets from Columbia, South Carolina went on an 8-0 run reducing their deficit to five on Brandon Moore’s layup.

Allen (10-15) trailed 62-57 with 9:48 remaining in the game but couldn’t get closer.

James Whitaker scored 17 points and Raymond Pratt finished with 12 for the Aggies, which hadn’t won since its opener on Nov. 11 against Division II Greensboro College.

The Rattlers of Florida A&M will come to town to play the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday, Feb 11 at 4 p.m.




