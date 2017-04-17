April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

/ April 14, 2017

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. This is a time to join the organization Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina to encourage people to take simple actions daily that improve the lives of children. These impactful, yet ordinary actions can be anything from organizing neighborhood activities to offering to babysit for a neighbor. When children have positive relationships and experiences with their parents and other adults in their community, a sturdy foundation for future success is formed. Make an effort to support parents who are struggling to protect their families.

Guilford County has experienced cases of child abuse and neglect that resulted in death and every day countless children suffer from some form of maltreatment or violence. During the 2015 fiscal year, the Department of Health and Human Services received 5,667 Child Protective Services reports involving alleged maltreatment. Of these calls, approximately 30 percent either needed ongoing services or services were recommended. There are currently 520 children in foster care in Guilford County. The majority of the reports relate to substance abuse, mental health and domestic violence issues.

Stress, poverty and single parent households are also factors that affect the well-being of children. In order to improve the health and quality of life for children, there is a need to provide parents with the skills, education and support they need. People are encouraged to call Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina at 1-800-CHILDREN for support or help when needed.

To highlight the importance of preventing child abuse and to raise awareness, Family Service of the Piedmont, Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, UNCG Healthy Relationships Initiatives, and Kellin Foundation are coordinating an event to raise awareness to prevent child abuse and neglect in Guilford County.

Pinwheels in the Park: Planting a Community Garden for Children, will be held Saturday, April 22, at LeBauer Park; 208 N Davie St; Greensboro, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. A brief ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. Children and families will be able to purchase pinwheels in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Face painting and other fun activities will be available for children to enjoy.

“We invite everyone in our community to celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month and play an active role in the lives of children and families they know,” said Merle Green, Health Director. “Our children are essential to our future, and if we all make a point to take these ordinary actions, we can go a long way towards creating the kind of world where all children are celebrated and where abuse and neglect never occurs.”

Pinwheels will be displayed throughout the month of April at various locations, reminding everyone that we all have a role in helping children in our community thrive.