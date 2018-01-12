Anthony Anderson returns to host NAACP Image Awards

/ January 11, 2018

Share this article:

The 49th NAACP Image Awards will air on Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. on the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. The two-hour live TV special can be viewed on TV One with a one hour live Red Carpet Pre-Show at 8 p.m.

Netflix and OWN lead this year’s nominations in the television categories with 23 nominations and 17 nominations, respectively. In the recording category, RCA Records leads with 12 nominations, followed by Capitol Records with six nominations and Atlantic Records and Columbia Records both with three nominations. Universal Pictures leads with 10 nominations, followed by Annapurna and Open Road Films, both received five nominations in the motion picture categories.

“The NAACP is thrilled for another great collaboration with TV One to create a momentous evening of entertainment culminating a day of volunteer service, citizen action, and celebration on the national holiday honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as recognizing this year’s nominees for their hard work, perseverance and achievements in our community,” stated Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors. “As the nation commemorates the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination on April 4, 1968, we are reminded of the ageless principles of non-violence, truth and justice, humility, and service that he taught all Americans.”

“The NAACP Image Awards is the ultimate platform for artists and individuals of color who advocate for social justice to share their voices with millions, and to be recognized and celebrated,” stated Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “At a moment where there seems to be one tragic event after another in America, the NAACP Image Awards continues to be a beacon of light to the diversity reflected in television, music, film and literature that brings everyone together.”

Singer Mary J. Blige and hip hop artist JAY-Z lead with five nominations followed by Bruno Mars, Issa Rae, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA with four nominations. Singers Charlie Wilson and Ledisi received three nominations. Actor Idris Elba also received three nominations.

The NAACP Image Awards is a multicultural awards show celebrating the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Winners will be announced during the two-hour star-studded event hosted by Anthony Anderson.

NAACP members vote on the NAACP Image Awards winners from nominees in television, music, literature, and film. To become a member of the leading civil rights organization in the nation and immediately cast a vote go to http://www.naacpimageawards.net.

For all information and the latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards Web site at: http://www.naacpimageawards.net.