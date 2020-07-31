An enjoyable way to beat the heat

July 31, 2020

Children and adults gathered at Warnersville Recreation Center to for some much-needed relief from the heat. Local firefighters brought out the fire truck and created a “pop-up sprayground”.

Children danced with delight and socially distanced from others as a torrent of simulated rain soaked them from head to toe.

Greensboro City Parks and Recreation and the Greensboro Fire Departments plan to host more Greensboro Community Hose Down events from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays to August 13 at local recreation centers. This pop-up sprayground is free.

A limit of 25 people will be allowed to play at one time with a rotation of every 15 minutes if capacity is reached. Visitors should stay six-feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in their household while they play and wear a face covering while waiting to go into the spray area.

Event Dates and Locations

Tuesday, August 4, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.

Thursday, August 6, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr.

Tuesday, August 11, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.

Thursday, August 13, Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.