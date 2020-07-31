An enjoyable way to beat the heat

An enjoyable way to beat the heatPeacemaker Staff Reports / July 31, 2020
Share this article:
Children and adults gathered at Warnersville Recreation Center to for some much-needed relief from the heat. Local firefighters brought out the fire truck and created a “pop-up sprayground”.
Children danced with delight and socially distanced from others as a torrent of simulated rain soaked them from head to toe.
Greensboro City Parks and Recreation and the Greensboro Fire Departments plan to host more Greensboro Community Hose Down events from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays to August 13 at local recreation centers. This pop-up sprayground is free.
A limit of 25 people will be allowed to play at one time with a rotation of every 15 minutes if capacity is reached. Visitors should stay six-feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in their household while they play and wear a face covering while waiting to go into the spray area.
Event Dates and Locations
- Tuesday, August 4, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.
- Thursday, August 6, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr.
- Tuesday, August 11, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.
- Thursday, August 13, Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.
For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.