Aggies set for showdown with the Delaware State Hornets

/ September 29, 2017

Students and alumni near and far will gather at Aggie Stadium for the biggest event of Homecoming – the football game.

More than 25,000 people will fill the stands to witness the football team continue on its road to Atlanta for the third Air Force Celebration Bowl and the title of the MEAC Conference.

Early arrival is highly suggested because most seats are reserved for alumni, season ticket holders, and members who participate in the Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE) parade.

Aggie Stadium is the official home of the North Carolina A&T football team. The venue first opened in 1981, with the intent to seat 21,500 people. The greatest capacity it has ever reached is 34,769.

“My favorite part of GHOE is the football game. The tailgating, the alumni, the competition, the band, and Aggies from everywhere make it the best event of the whole week. The game in 2016 was my last one as an undergrad and it was an experience I’ll never forget. I can’t wait to be back in Aggieland for an ever greater time this year,” Aggie alumnus, Anthony Chapman Jr. stated.

The North Carolina A&T Aggies’ football team will take on the Hornets of Delaware State on Saturday, October 7 at 1 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the Homecoming game visit: http://www.ncat.edu/divisions/business-and-finance/ce/ticket-office/index.html

All North Carolina A&T students receive free admission to all home athletic events with a valid Aggie One card.

Depending upon seat location and date that the ticket is purchased, prices may vary for non-student tickets. Prices for tickets range from $35 to $60. For any additional questions regarding ticket purchasing or the Homecoming game call: (336) 334-7749 or email: campusent@ncat.edu

Mia Williams is senior public relations major at N.C. A&T SU from Atlanta, Georgia.