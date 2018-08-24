Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Monday , August 27th 2018

2018 Aggie Funfest

Peacemaker Staff Reports / August 24, 2018

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

One thing can be said about the North Carolina A&T State University Aggies is that they know how to throw a party. That’s just what the Aggies did during their annual Funfest celebration held Saturday, August 18 at the BB&T Stadium parking lot on the university campus. The festivities began with introductions of the university’s fall sports teams such as men’s and women’s golf, women’s volleyball, and football. Performances by the Blue & Gold Marching Machine thrilled Aggie fans of all ages.

Student athletes were on hand to sign autographs and mingle with Aggie fans. School supplies were also given to the first 400 school-aged children in attendance and tokens for free meals were given to the first 400 fans in the gate.

Saturday also served as the official beginning of A&T football practice. The undefeated Celebration Bowl Champions will host their first home game of the season on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. against Gardner-Webb.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Paige sparks Page to 35-28 comeback victory

August 24, 2018

2018 Aggie Funfest

August 24, 2018

Aretha Franklin: Her Majesty, The Queen of Soul

August 24, 2018

Manning & Clyburn talk healthcare in district

August 24, 2018
Read More
Advertisement

Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter