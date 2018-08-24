2018 Aggie Funfest

August 24, 2018

One thing can be said about the North Carolina A&T State University Aggies is that they know how to throw a party. That’s just what the Aggies did during their annual Funfest celebration held Saturday, August 18 at the BB&T Stadium parking lot on the university campus. The festivities began with introductions of the university’s fall sports teams such as men’s and women’s golf, women’s volleyball, and football. Performances by the Blue & Gold Marching Machine thrilled Aggie fans of all ages.

Student athletes were on hand to sign autographs and mingle with Aggie fans. School supplies were also given to the first 400 school-aged children in attendance and tokens for free meals were given to the first 400 fans in the gate.

Saturday also served as the official beginning of A&T football practice. The undefeated Celebration Bowl Champions will host their first home game of the season on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. against Gardner-Webb.