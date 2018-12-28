Acts of kindness at Christmas

December 28, 2018

For 43 years, members of the Jewish community from Temple Emanuel and Beth David Synagogue in Greensboro have volunteered at Cone Health hospitals so workers and volunteers may spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with their families. The volunteers helped serve meals, wash dishes, staff the Wesley Long Hospital and Moses Cone Hospital information desks, greet hospital visitors and work in the respective gift shops. More than 145 volunteers were coordinated through Jewish Family Services to perform this mitzvah, which is an act of kindness or good deed expressed to another person fulfilling a religious duty. Happy holidays!