A Season of Giving

/ November 27, 2020

Every day is a day of giving thanks for many congregations in Guilford County. But this past week, with Thanksgiving on the menu, was especially important to members of the Shiloh Baptist Church and Temple Emanuel as members of those congregation collected food that will be distributed to those in need.

Rev. Steve Allen led a team of volunteers at Shiloh Baptist Church to pack and distribute nearly 300 food boxes to families in the Greensboro community.

Funded through a grant from the CARES Act through Guilford County, the church purchased some foods items such as a hefty frozen turkey. Additionally, an African American farmer in Person County donated a variety of vegetables.

Food recipients registered with the church received the boxes. Rev. Allen and church members delivered food boxes to residents of nearby neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, congregants of Temple Emanuel held a drive-thru food donation event on Sunday (Nov. 22) at the Temple’s main entrance. Rabbi Andy Koren and members of the congregation accepted and organized the donations. Koren also distributed a prayer sheet acknowledging the blessing of giving thanks and providing for others in need. Items donated will be given to Greensboro Urban Ministry to distribute to families.

Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!