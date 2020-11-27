Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Friday, November 27, 2020

A Season of Giving 2020

Ivan S. Cutler / November 27, 2020

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Spartans place at SoCon Cross Country Championships

November 27, 2020

Celebrate the Holidays with the City of Greensboro

November 27, 2020

What can be done in the war against COVID-19?

November 27, 2020

COVID-19 puts N.C. “In Danger” says Gov.

November 27, 2020
Read More
Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter