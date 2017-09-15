Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
A Musical Extravaganza!

By Yasmine Regester / September 15, 2017

An estimated more than 150,000 people descended on Downtown Greensboro last weekend for music, food and fun at The 77th National Folk Festival. The annual cultural fest featured performances and demonstrations by more than 300 musicians, dancers, and craftspeople from across the nation, showcased on seven stages. It also included children’s activities, savory Southern and ethnic cuisines and craft brews, storytelling, parades and more. Greensboro was chosen by the National Council for the Traditional Arts in 2014 to serve as host for the annual festivities from 2015 to 2017.




