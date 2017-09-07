Wildcats Maul Red Wolves

/ September 1, 2017

Share this article:

The Eastern Guilford Wildcats (2-0) romped over the Cedar Ridge Fighting Red Wolves (1-1) (Hillsborough) 50-7 in a non-conference home game Friday, August 25, in Gibsonville.

Senior quarterback Dominique Graves led the Wildcats with four rushing touchdowns on 10 carries for 89-yards. Graves also completed 12 of 16 passes for 108 yards and another score. The Wildcats led 36-0 at the half. The defense held Cedar Ridge to minus 16 yards rushing while amassing 232 rushing yards and 108-yards passing.

This week, the Eastern Guilford Wildcats will host the Grimsley Whirlies at Eastern on Friday, September 1, at 7:30 p.m.