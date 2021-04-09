Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Search for:
Greensboro weather
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Home
news
education
Photo Gallery
opinion
sports
Arts & Entertainment
Healthy Living
About Us
Staff
Contact Us
Where To Find
Media Kit
Advertise
Subscribe
2021 Dudley football vs. Southwest Guilford
Joe Daniels
/
April 9, 2021
Share this article:
Advertisement
Latest Headlines
Dudley downs Southwest, 42-21
April 9, 2021
Guilford County health department to rollout mobile vaccination units
April 9, 2021
Spring renews hope
April 9, 2021
Movie Review: Godzilla vs. Kong
April 8, 2021
Read More
Advertisement
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.
Advertise With Us
|
Contact Us
|
Follow Us On Twitter
The Carolina Peacemaker © 2021 | All Rights Reserved | A part of the BlackPressUSA Network
807 Summit Avenue | Greensboro, NC 27405 | 336.274.6210 |
editor@carolinapeacemaker.com
Admin login