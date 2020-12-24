Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Saturday, December 26, 2020

2020 Greensboro City-Wide Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration

Peacemaker staff reports / December 24, 2020

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

The Ancestral Libation and Candle Lighting Ceremonies set the tone for each evening of Kwanzaa.

The annual city-wide Kwanzaa celebration will be held December 26 – January 1. Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of the harvest” in the African language Kiswahili, is a unique African American celebration with focus on the traditional African values of: family, community responsibility, commerce, and self-improvement.

Festivities will be virtual this year and will feature family-oriented activities including African drumming and dance, music, inspirational messages, panel discussions and youth activities. Dr. Felecia Piggott Long, author and educator, will host the events.

All programs begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom – ID# 894 0070 8417 and will be live on the Triad Cultural Arts Facebook page. For more information visit the website: www.triadculturalarts.org or call (336) 757-8556.

KWANZAA SCHEDULE:

Saturday, December 26 Umoja (Unity)

Redefining Unity In a Time When We Are Apart
Messenger: Rev. Kenneth Pettigrew, COO, Winston-Salem Urban League
Sponsor: Winston-Salem Urban League

Sunday, December 27 Kujichagulia (Self Determination)

Why I Collect – Determined To Celebrate Black Art (Meet Local Collectors)
Messenger: Annette Scippio, Council Member, City of Winston-Salem
Sponsor: Delta Arts Center

Monday, December 28 Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)

Maintain Our Community: Stemming the Tide of Youth Violence
Panelists: Dr. Kia Hood-Scott, Bishop Todd Fulton, Dr. Jesse Pratt, Asst. Chief William Penn, Franklin Gist, Jameisena Campbell
Messenger: Judge Denise Hartsfield, Forsyth County District Court
Sponsor: The Big 4 Alumni Association of Forsyth County

Tuesday, December 29 Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)

Profiting Together: Investing in Stocks and the History of Black Banking in America
Building in Washington, D.C.
Speed Vendor Fair with Local Black Business
Messenger: James H. Sills, President of M&F Bank
Sponsor: The Piggot Family, Winston-Salem Black Chamber

Wednesday, December 30 Nia (Purpose)

Restoring Greatness – Music and Culture from the Past
Mütter Evans, former owner of WAAA Radio, will interview and play music from the local past musicians following a snapshot tour of the city’s African American culture.
Sponsor: Triad Cultural Arts

Thursday, December 31 Kuumba (Creativity)

Leaving Our Community More Beautiful – Kids Learn How to Make A Craft
Craft packets maybe picked-up from the Malloy Jordan Heritage Center on Dec. 29th – Limited supply—First come, first served!
Messenger: Larente Hamlin
Sponsor: Forsyth County Public Library and the N.C. Black Repertory Company

Friday, January 1 Imani (Faith)

Honor teachers and parents and their victory in the struggle of educating during COVID-19
Messenger: TBA
Sponsors: Jump at the Sun and Alpha and Omega Church




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Winters leads Aggies past Phoenix

December 24, 2020

Gratitude in the Rough Place

December 24, 2020

2020 Greensboro City-Wide Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration

December 24, 2020

Five Bennett College students awarded Gilman Scholarships

December 24, 2020
Read More
Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter