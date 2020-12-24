2020 Greensboro City-Wide Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration

December 24, 2020

The annual city-wide Kwanzaa celebration will be held December 26 – January 1. Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of the harvest” in the African language Kiswahili, is a unique African American celebration with focus on the traditional African values of: family, community responsibility, commerce, and self-improvement.

Festivities will be virtual this year and will feature family-oriented activities including African drumming and dance, music, inspirational messages, panel discussions and youth activities. Dr. Felecia Piggott Long, author and educator, will host the events.

All programs begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom – ID# 894 0070 8417 and will be live on the Triad Cultural Arts Facebook page. For more information visit the website: www.triadculturalarts.org or call (336) 757-8556.

KWANZAA SCHEDULE:

Saturday, December 26 Umoja (Unity)

Redefining Unity In a Time When We Are Apart

Messenger: Rev. Kenneth Pettigrew, COO, Winston-Salem Urban League

Sponsor: Winston-Salem Urban League

Sunday, December 27 Kujichagulia (Self Determination)

Why I Collect – Determined To Celebrate Black Art (Meet Local Collectors)

Messenger: Annette Scippio, Council Member, City of Winston-Salem

Sponsor: Delta Arts Center

Monday, December 28 Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)

Maintain Our Community: Stemming the Tide of Youth Violence

Panelists: Dr. Kia Hood-Scott, Bishop Todd Fulton, Dr. Jesse Pratt, Asst. Chief William Penn, Franklin Gist, Jameisena Campbell

Messenger: Judge Denise Hartsfield, Forsyth County District Court

Sponsor: The Big 4 Alumni Association of Forsyth County

Tuesday, December 29 Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)

Profiting Together: Investing in Stocks and the History of Black Banking in America

Building in Washington, D.C.

Speed Vendor Fair with Local Black Business

Messenger: James H. Sills, President of M&F Bank

Sponsor: The Piggot Family, Winston-Salem Black Chamber

Wednesday, December 30 Nia (Purpose)

Restoring Greatness – Music and Culture from the Past

Mütter Evans, former owner of WAAA Radio, will interview and play music from the local past musicians following a snapshot tour of the city’s African American culture.

Sponsor: Triad Cultural Arts

Thursday, December 31 Kuumba (Creativity)

Leaving Our Community More Beautiful – Kids Learn How to Make A Craft

Craft packets maybe picked-up from the Malloy Jordan Heritage Center on Dec. 29th – Limited supply—First come, first served!

Messenger: Larente Hamlin

Sponsor: Forsyth County Public Library and the N.C. Black Repertory Company

Friday, January 1 Imani (Faith)

Honor teachers and parents and their victory in the struggle of educating during COVID-19

Messenger: TBA

Sponsors: Jump at the Sun and Alpha and Omega Church