2020 Greensboro City-Wide Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration

2020 Greensboro City-Wide Virtual Kwanzaa CelebrationPeacemaker staff reports / December 24, 2020
The annual city-wide Kwanzaa celebration will be held December 26 – January 1. Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of the harvest” in the African language Kiswahili, is a unique African American celebration with focus on the traditional African values of: family, community responsibility, commerce, and self-improvement.
Festivities will be virtual this year and will feature family-oriented activities including African drumming and dance, music, inspirational messages, panel discussions and youth activities. Dr. Felecia Piggott Long, author and educator, will host the events.
All programs begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom – ID# 894 0070 8417 and will be live on the Triad Cultural Arts Facebook page. For more information visit the website: www.triadculturalarts.org or call (336) 757-8556.
KWANZAA SCHEDULE:
Saturday, December 26 Umoja (Unity)
Redefining Unity In a Time When We Are Apart
Messenger: Rev. Kenneth Pettigrew, COO, Winston-Salem Urban League
Sponsor: Winston-Salem Urban League
Sunday, December 27 Kujichagulia (Self Determination)
Why I Collect – Determined To Celebrate Black Art (Meet Local Collectors)
Messenger: Annette Scippio, Council Member, City of Winston-Salem
Sponsor: Delta Arts Center
Monday, December 28 Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)
Maintain Our Community: Stemming the Tide of Youth Violence
Panelists: Dr. Kia Hood-Scott, Bishop Todd Fulton, Dr. Jesse Pratt, Asst. Chief William Penn, Franklin Gist, Jameisena Campbell
Messenger: Judge Denise Hartsfield, Forsyth County District Court
Sponsor: The Big 4 Alumni Association of Forsyth County
Tuesday, December 29 Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)
Profiting Together: Investing in Stocks and the History of Black Banking in America
Building in Washington, D.C.
Speed Vendor Fair with Local Black Business
Messenger: James H. Sills, President of M&F Bank
Sponsor: The Piggot Family, Winston-Salem Black Chamber
Wednesday, December 30 Nia (Purpose)
Restoring Greatness – Music and Culture from the Past
Mütter Evans, former owner of WAAA Radio, will interview and play music from the local past musicians following a snapshot tour of the city’s African American culture.
Sponsor: Triad Cultural Arts
Thursday, December 31 Kuumba (Creativity)
Leaving Our Community More Beautiful – Kids Learn How to Make A Craft
Craft packets maybe picked-up from the Malloy Jordan Heritage Center on Dec. 29th – Limited supply—First come, first served!
Messenger: Larente Hamlin
Sponsor: Forsyth County Public Library and the N.C. Black Repertory Company
Friday, January 1 Imani (Faith)
Honor teachers and parents and their victory in the struggle of educating during COVID-19
Messenger: TBA
Sponsors: Jump at the Sun and Alpha and Omega Church