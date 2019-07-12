2019 Community Swim Meet Makes a Splash

The final day of the Community Swim Association’s (CSA) City Championship Meet took place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The annual Greensboro CSA parade featuring more than 400 athletes in 21 swim teams/clubs opening the afternoon swimming festivities. Monday concluded with the 50-yard butterfly and the individual medley (IM) consisting of four competitive strokes (butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle) in that order. The CSA closed with 100 and 200-yard free style relays. The events included ages eight and under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, and 15-19 boys and girls. The top three teams in the Combined Team Championship scoring after 176 events were: the Friendly Frogs 3,025.59, Lake Jeanette 2,963.50 and Hamilton Lakes 2.871.50. In the Combined Team Open Championship: Friendly Frogs 704, Lake Jeanette 608, and Green Valley with 492.