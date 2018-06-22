2018 grads embark on new beginnings!

It’s that special time of year again when high school seniors across the county don caps and gowns in their school colors and take that final walk across the stage.

Guilford County Schools graduated nearly 5,600 students between May 23 and June 17. According to the district, Guilford County’s class of 2018 earned a record amount of money in scholarships toward higher education endeavors at $177,973,215.

Guilford County Schools is the third largest school district in North Carolina, and serves more than 73,000 PreK-12 students at 126 schools.