2017 NC Powerade State Games

/ June 9, 2017

The 31st annual Powerade State Games of North Carolina wrapped up last weekend at the N.C.A&T Irwin Belk Track & Field Complex. It is North Carolina’s largest multi-sport event. The Powerade State Games involved more than 1698 youth on Saturday and 151 masters’ athletes on Sunday competing at Greensboro’s American Hebrew Academy.

According to organizers, these games encompass more sports events, venues and hours of competition than the Olympic Games. More than 800 teams and 12,000 athletes from 95 North Carolina counties and South Carolina participate in the 2017 games.

The Powerade State Games of North Carolina feature 26-sports including: archery, baseball, basketball, bmx, disc golf, fencing, figure skating, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, karate, lacrosse, pickleball, rugby, shooting, skateboarding, soccer, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, track and field, ultimate, sand volleyball and wrestling. The games are for all ages (8 and under up to 16-17) and skill levels.

The host communities in the Triad included: Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and Burlington. Greensboro will host the games again in 2018. This year was the first time that High Point and Burlington have served as host cities for the event.

The Powerade State Games are one of the oldest, largest and most successful State Games programs in the United States. There are currently more than 30 State Games programs in the United States. The State Games are open to all ages and all skill levels. The average age of the Powerade State Games participants is 16 years old. Corporate sponsorships, contributions and event revenues fund the State Games.